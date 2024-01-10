×

South Africa

Five arrested, including four parolees, after cop shot in North West

By TimesLIVE - 10 January 2024 - 15:34
Five suspects are under arrest in connection with the attempted murder of a police constable. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Five suspects, four of them prison parolees serving correctional supervision, have been arrested after a police constable was wounded in a shooting in the North West.

The policeman was shot on Monday at Jericho village when he stopped at a tuck shop, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“The suspects fled the scene in a silver Opel Kadett.

“A quick response by Jericho police led to a car chase [to] Sephai village, where the suspects’ vehicle hit a cow. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”

One suspect was handed over to the police by a member of the community, while another was arrested by Jericho police on Tuesday. The other three were tracked and arrested between Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday in Mabopane and Winterveldt during a tactical operation by Brits crime intelligence and the trio task team.

A Norinco firearm with four rounds of ammunition was found hidden by one of the suspects at his aunt’s home in another village.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 56, are expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

