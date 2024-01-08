×

South Africa

Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break

08 January 2024 - 17:02
A low turnout was reported at an Impala Platinum mine in the North West on Monday morning after reports of a planned sit-in protest by mine workers. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A low turnout was reported at an Impala Platinum mine in the North West on Monday. 

This followed reports of a planned sit-in protest by mine workers at the north and south shafts at the Bafokeng Rasimone mine.

Johan Theron, Implats spokesperson, said there was no strike.

“We have normal attendance across the business except for the two shafts (north and south) where there was a sit-in last year. The attendance is around 60%. It’s difficult to ascertain whether it’s because of the announcement made about the news of a strike.

“We haven’t received any demands or a strike notice.

“We are engaging the union and workers in trying to understand the issue.”

The underground sit-in late last year involved issues around the conversion of a historical employee profit share arrangement after the operation was sold, accumulated pension fund balances of employees and a demand that statutory taxation provisions should not apply to award and/or bonus payments.

TimesLIVE

