The coffee shops attached to Woolworths stores are going cashless from this month, with the retailer saying this is for the “safety and convenience” of customers and staff.
The announcement of the change at WCafe outlets trended at the weekend after a social media user posted an image of an announcement at a store stating: “We’re going cashless. From January 16, we will no longer accept cash as we’ve joined global responsible businesses that prioritise customers and staff safety.”
Confusion among social media users about this applying to all Woolworths operations, including its food stores, was clarified by the retailer in the comment threads.
The announcement saw some commentators questioning if this was exclusionary, saying not all shoppers would be able to pay with cards.
Cashless shopping is latest response to attacks on money vans
Woolworths coffee shop announcement follows Shoprite group’s pilot sites
Image: 123RF
The coffee shops attached to Woolworths stores are going cashless from this month, with the retailer saying this is for the “safety and convenience” of customers and staff.
The announcement of the change at WCafe outlets trended at the weekend after a social media user posted an image of an announcement at a store stating: “We’re going cashless. From January 16, we will no longer accept cash as we’ve joined global responsible businesses that prioritise customers and staff safety.”
Confusion among social media users about this applying to all Woolworths operations, including its food stores, was clarified by the retailer in the comment threads.
The announcement saw some commentators questioning if this was exclusionary, saying not all shoppers would be able to pay with cards.
Woolworths brings employees' art to life in special Heritage Day collection
Others said they were already using their phones to tap for payments and some said the risk of being robbed while carrying cash made the switch a feasible option.
Customers’ increased use of cards and SnapScan-type devices saw Shoprite last year introduce cashless shopping at pilot sites for its Uniq clothing and OK Urban outlets in Cape Town. The Financial Mail quoted the retailer as saying the cashless stores provide a safe environment and reduce the risk of armed robberies.
Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, the largest cash transport company in South Africa, told the Sunday Times cash-in-transit heists had increased by 30% last year compared with the year before.
Here are some of the views shared on X about the Woolworths announcement:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos