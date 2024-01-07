×

South Africa

Eastern Cape woman arrested after her baby's body found in bushes

By TimesLIVE - 07 January 2024 - 10:55
A 27-year-old woman will face a murder charge after the body of her 11-month-old child was found in the bushes. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A 27-year-old woman was assaulted by members of the community and hospitalised after the body of her 11-month-old baby girl was found by a man in the bushes in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The man found the baby in a refuse bag. He alerted members of the community and the mother was traced. 

“According to police information, on December 29 the infant got sick and passed away at about 5am on January 1.

“It is alleged the mother wrapped the child in a towel, put her in a plastic bag and threw her in the bushes at Nonyevu locality where she was living at the time,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

The mother will appear in the Port St Johns magistrate’s court to face a charge of murder. 

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. 

TimesLIVE 

