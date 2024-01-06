×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Funeral of Mthobeli 'KCi' August

By TImesLIVE - 06 January 2024 - 11:26

Mthobeli August laid to rest

Seasoned broadcaster Mthobeli "KCi" August will be laid to rest in his hometown of Adelaide in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The former Umhlobo Wenene FM radio personality's death was announced on Friday after his body was discovered in his Johannesburg home.

LISTEN | ‘Panic or heart attack but wait for experts’: Suicide rumours surrounding KCi addressed

He was a people’s person but his passing was only discovered days after he died.
News
1 day ago

Mthobeli 'KCI' August's family to receive his remains on Wednesday

Mthobeli “KCI” August’s body is set to be transported to the Eastern Cape on Wednesday to be received by his family
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin