Seasoned broadcaster Mthobeli "KCi" August will be laid to rest in his hometown of Adelaide in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
The former Umhlobo Wenene FM radio personality's death was announced on Friday after his body was discovered in his Johannesburg home.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral of Mthobeli 'KCi' August
Mthobeli August laid to rest
LISTEN | ‘Panic or heart attack but wait for experts’: Suicide rumours surrounding KCi addressed
Mthobeli 'KCI' August's family to receive his remains on Wednesday
