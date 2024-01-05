×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lower stages of load-shedding this weekend

By TimesLIVE - 06 January 2024 - 05:49
The power utility says lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours.
The power utility says lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 on Saturday from 5am until 4pm.

Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.

It will then be suspended until 4pm on Sunday and stage 1 load-shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am on Monday.

“The lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

Roles of electricity and public enterprises ministries defined

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a memorandum of understanding entered into by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and electricity ...
News
20 hours ago

Power plan points to need for massive plant build

South Africa needs a massive power plant construction programme to ensure adequate electricity supply up to 2050, a government planning document ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom hails bright start to 2024 as new power unit comes online

Eskom started the new year with unit 5 of embattled Kusile Power Station synchronised to the national grid.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin