WATCH LIVE | Mbongeni Ngema’s funeral service in KZN

The funeral service for the late Dr Mbongeni Isaac Ngema is underway at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) in eThekwini, Kwazulu-Natal.

Ngema died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last month.

The acclaimed playwright and musician has been afforded a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two, where Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube is set to deliver the eulogy.

The Woza Albert and Sarafina creator as well as Stimela SaseZola hitmaker, used the arts to raise awareness about the injustices of apartheid.

