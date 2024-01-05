×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mbongeni Ngema’s funeral service in KZN

By Staff Reporter - 05 January 2024 - 09:28

Courtesy of SABC News

The funeral service for the late Dr Mbongeni Isaac Ngema is underway at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) in eThekwini, Kwazulu-Natal.

Ngema died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last month.

The acclaimed playwright and musician has been afforded a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two, where Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube is set to deliver the eulogy.

The Woza Albert and Sarafina creator as well as Stimela SaseZola hitmaker, used the arts to raise awareness about the injustices of apartheid.

