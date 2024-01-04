×

South Africa

Limpopo man arrested for rape of mentally challenged girl, 12

By TimesLIVE - 05 January 2024 - 06:28
A 42-year-old man who allegedly raped a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl is expected to appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate’s court on Friday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl at Mathapo village in Limpopo on Wednesday. 

The girl was playing with other children on the street at about 4pm when the suspect took her to the graveyard.  

“Upon arrival, the suspect raped the girl and ordered the victim not to tell anyone about the incident,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said. He then walked with the victim to her home.  

Members of the community became suspicious when they saw the two walking together and alerted the girl’s family. 

She was taken to a local clinic and later transferred to George Masebe Hospital for medical examination. The doctors confirmed that she was raped, and the matter was reported at the Gilead police station. 

The man was arrested at his home in Mathale village at 9pm. 

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said she was extremely disturbed by the crime and commended the immediate arrest of the suspect.  

“I am confident that justice will prevail and the perpetrator will be permanently removed from society due to his barbaric actions of targeting vulnerable victims that cannot defend themselves,” she said. 

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate’s court on Friday. 

