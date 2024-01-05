×

South Africa

IN PICS | Special provincial official funeral for Mbongeni Ngema

By SANDILE NDLOVU - 05 January 2024 - 15:07
Police officers stand next to the coffin of playwright Mbongeni Ngema during his special provincial funeral at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Family, friends, colleagues and fans of veteran playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema gathered at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday.

Ngema, who died in hospital after a car crash involving a truck on the R61 in the Mbizana area in the Eastern Cape last month, was accorded a special provincial official funeral category 2.

This category includes elements of police ceremonial honours and is reserved for “distinguished people” specifically designated by the president on request by the premier of a province.

TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the images.

Police officers, colleagues, friends and family surround the coffin of playwright Mbongeni Ngema during his special provincial official funeral at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Police officers carry the coffin of playwright Mbongeni Ngema during his special provincial official funeral at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Guests arrive at the funeral of Mbongeni Ngema at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize was among the guests attending the funeral of Mbongeni Ngema at the Durban ICC on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
High profile guests, including former health minister Zweli Mkhize, were among those attending the funeral of Mbongeni Ngema at the Durban ICC on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Minsiter of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa and Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema, the wife of Mbongeni Ngema, during the funeral of the veteran playwright in Durban on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

