×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eastern Cape police searching for duo who allegedly raped three women, killing one

04 January 2024 - 14:50
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Eastern Cape police are searching for two men suspected of raping three women before murdering one of them in Tsolo, about 40km from Mthatha, on New Year's Day. Stock photo.
Eastern Cape police are searching for two men suspected of raping three women before murdering one of them in Tsolo, about 40km from Mthatha, on New Year's Day. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for two men suspected of raping three women and murdering one of them.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli, the men attacked the victims in Tsolo, about 40km from Mthatha, on New Year's Day.

“It is alleged that on Monday January 1 at about 7pm, two men accosted three women walking between the grazing fields,” Nkohli said.

The two men were armed with knives and threatened the victims, demanding cash and cellphones. The women, aged 18 and 19, were robbed of their cellphones and raped.

One of the victims tried to resist and was stabbed.

“The men tied two of the victims up before throwing them into a nearby stream. Moments later, the victims managed to free themselves and went to their relatives to report the incident.”

'Prophet' arrested after woman, daughter raped and killed in Limpopo

A 35-year-old man from Jane Furse in Limpopo was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a woman and her daughter in Oaks village on ...
News
5 days ago

The third woman was found dead at the scene.

“A case of murder was opened with three additional counts of rape for further investigation. Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed condolences to the family of the murdered teenager.

“She [Mene] further expressed concern about the increase in reported rape cases during the festive season. Mene urged women to be on their guard and to refrain from walking home late at night and [avoid] secluded spots,” Nkholi said.

Police urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

84-year-old Limpopo rape victim escapes after assailant 'falls asleep'

An 84-year-old woman was raped at her home in Mookgophong in Limpopo, police said on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Mpumalanga man charged with statutory rape of teenage girl

A 23-year-old man from Bushbuckridge is behind bars after his family called police when they found him with a 15-year-old girl.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin