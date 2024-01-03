Government and traditional leaders have tried to make the 2023 summer season safer, but were baffled as deaths, instead of decreasing, ballooned.
Williams, Mavuso and Oliphant took leave from work so they could monitor the initiation of their sons.
“The figures indicate disaster. Most of the challenges are from non-existent parental care,” Williams said.
Rigging of the boys’ medical screenings, either by parents working with doctors or with traditional surgeons, was another contributing factor.
“This has serious consequences as we saw 34 initiates died. ”
Another problem is stigmatising initiates under chronic medical treatment.
“HIV-positive, epileptic, diabetic initiates and those who have high blood pressure and heart problems are stigmatised, assaulted and prevented from taking their medication.
“Parents do not disclose the chronic ailments of their sons and don’t give them their medication to take to initiation school. No circumcision management can treat a chronic ailment,” Williams said.
Joe Gqabi, one of the province’s best-performing districts, recorded six deaths.
One of the deaths was at Khwezi-Naledi , not far from the initiation camp of Williams’ son.
“The death is at the Basotho initiation school. There are also reports of victimisation and [alleged] assaults of initiates; three traditional nurses have been arrested. These are shocking events as we have never before had deaths or injuries at amaXhosa and Basotho camps,” Williams said.
New approach urgently required as initiation death toll mounts
Year-long planning rather than seasonal intervention needed, says Cogta deputy minister
Image: LULAMILE FENI
To curb deaths of initiates, the government plans to change its approach and, instead of using seasonal measures, adopt year-long planning as initiation problems become more complex.
This was announced by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe after the deaths of 34 initiates, with more fighting for their lives in hospitals since the 2023 summer initiation season started in November.
This is 11 more than the 23 initiates who died in the 2022 summer season.
More than 20,000 boys have undergone the rite of passage this season.
Speaking at the umgidi of AmaBhele AkwaMavuso’s crown prince Dibandlela Mavuso, 18, at KwaMavuso Great Place in Dekeni on Friday, Burns-Ncamashe said other than the three initiates who were shot dead, the other deaths were avoidable.
Dibandlela is the son of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso.
Cultural body concerned at 28 deaths of initiates in the Eastern Cape
“Our approach should not be seasonal, but rather be a programme that extends over the year. We cannot have initiates die from dehydration, septicaemia and from defaulting on their chronic medication. From next year we need to be programmatic rather than seasonal,” said Burns-Ncamashe.
While 34 families are mourning and burying their sons, more than 20,000 others were celebrating the homecoming of theirs.
Mavuso’s celebration was on Friday, while Cogta MEC Zolile Williams and his spokesperson Pheelo Oliphant celebrated the homecoming of their sons at Khwezi-Naledi in Lady Grey on Saturday.
Avile Williams, 18, and Linathi Oliphant, 18, went to initiation on the same day and graduated on Friday.
Because the Williams family is of the AmaMpondomise nation and Oliphant of the Mosia clan of the Basotho nation, their sons went to different initiation camps designated for Basotho, AmaMpondomise and other isiXhosa-speaking nations.
Government and traditional leaders have tried to make the 2023 summer season safer, but were baffled as deaths, instead of decreasing, ballooned.
Williams, Mavuso and Oliphant took leave from work so they could monitor the initiation of their sons.
“The figures indicate disaster. Most of the challenges are from non-existent parental care,” Williams said.
Rigging of the boys’ medical screenings, either by parents working with doctors or with traditional surgeons, was another contributing factor.
“This has serious consequences as we saw 34 initiates died. ”
Another problem is stigmatising initiates under chronic medical treatment.
“HIV-positive, epileptic, diabetic initiates and those who have high blood pressure and heart problems are stigmatised, assaulted and prevented from taking their medication.
“Parents do not disclose the chronic ailments of their sons and don’t give them their medication to take to initiation school. No circumcision management can treat a chronic ailment,” Williams said.
Joe Gqabi, one of the province’s best-performing districts, recorded six deaths.
One of the deaths was at Khwezi-Naledi , not far from the initiation camp of Williams’ son.
“The death is at the Basotho initiation school. There are also reports of victimisation and [alleged] assaults of initiates; three traditional nurses have been arrested. These are shocking events as we have never before had deaths or injuries at amaXhosa and Basotho camps,” Williams said.
Umbilini: the value of intuition or having a hunch
Joe Gqabi house of traditional leaders deputy chair Kgosi Tsidiso Nkupane and mayor Nomvuyo Mposelwa said the deaths had dented the district’s image.
“One initiate is fighting for his life in ICU. There are reports of negligence, high levels of assault, and victimisation of initiates, either by traditional nurses or by other young men.
“In Barkley East, the initiation monitoring teams found a group of abandoned initiates; their traditional nurse was away for three days,” Mposelwa said.
Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders deputy chair Gwazinamba Matanzima said initiation deaths were out of hand.
“This is a disaster, a crisis. The best performing districts are dropping the ball. Joe Gqabi has had six deaths already. OR Tambo leads with 12 deaths. Fathers do not visit their sons in initiation schools.
“Some traditional leaders are doing nothing to save the situation. A Buffalo City traditional leader was arrested for allowing the unlawful circumcision of his son. There is a high rate of assault of initiates,” Matanzima said.
In addition to the many challenges, initiates were taking drugs.
“Some are drug addicts who at initiation school struggle with withdrawal. Many disappear from initiation school to get drugs. Some die and others are injured. This is a new phenomenon.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos