He also cited as success the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which was thrust in the spotlight this year for the glitches in disbursement of student funds, which caused sporadic protests across campuses.
“I don’t see any other political party which would be able to do that. The ANC has to admit that there has been mistakes and how do we correct them. That would be my approach,” said Nzimande.
He said plans were on the cards to shake up the scheme in 2024, which would ensure that payments are made timeously to beneficiaries.
Now in its 15th year, the philanthropic initiative (Dambuza Community Development Trust event) has grown in leaps and bounds. This year, more than 800 people received either vouchers or food parcels from Nzimande, who participates in fundraising to make the initiative a success.
“It has become an annual gathering just to celebrate life with ogogo (grandmothers). I started this thing as more of a gesture for the community to love the elderly, who play a crucial role. I don’t think some people adequately appreciate that. Many of them look after orphans,” said Nzimande.
SACP against 'opportunistic abuse' of MK name to fight battles: Nzimande
SACP chairperson Blade Nzimande has called on the ANC to not fall into the trap of being disrupted by deeply rooted divisions which continue to plague the party.
“The ANC is strong when it engages its people instead of focusing on diversionary tactics. If it were to be bogged down on that, then it means it’s losing the plot,” said Nzimande.
He was speaking on the sidelines of a festive season donation event in Dambuza, on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg. This event is held annually after Christmas Day, under the auspices of the Dambuza Community Development Trust, which Nzimnde found and is also a patron of.
Nzimande’s sentiments come after the SACP chastised former president Jacob Zuma for stating he would not be voting for the ANC in next year’s election and will also not be campaigning for the party. He said he will be voting for the newly registered uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party.
“The SACP’s concern is the abuse of the name uMkhonto weSizwe. The MK was never formed to fight individual battles of people who find themselves in trouble for one way or the other,” said Nzimande.
He described the move as an insult to those who had been at the forefront in the fight for the liberation of the country.
“The name should not be used opportunistically. All I can say is to reinforce what the SACP has said,” said Nzimande.
He conceded that the country was faced with unprecedented challenges, which could be overcome.
“No one is denying that our country is encountering challenges. All what it calls for is the unity. It’s not calling for opportunists. It calls for the need for the alliance to unite itself and focus on what should be the priorities to turn our country around,” said Nzimande.
He maintained there had been some positive gains made since the advent of democracy.
“There are many good things that the ANC has done by the way. But we have to be honest and frank to our people where we have made mistakes,” he said.
He said South Africa ranked higher than the standard set by Unesco in terms of the money the country spends on education.
