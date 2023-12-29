×

SA institutes application against Israel before International Court of Justice

By TimesLIVE - 30 December 2023 - 10:30
Palestinians inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on December 20 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. South Africa has filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice concerning Israel's alleged violations of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. File photo.
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

South Africa has filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the United Nations.

The application is concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. 

In a statement, the ICJ said according to the application by  South Africa, “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent ... to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”. 

“Israel, since October 7 in particular, has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide,” said South Africa, adding that “Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

The ICJ said the application also contains a request for the indication of provisional measures in order to “protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention” and “to ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide”.

TimesLIVE

