eThekwini residents who have static water tanks (JoJo tanks) at home have been urged to disconnect them from the municipal reticulation system to conserve water.
This applies to tanks drawing water from the metro's reservoirs.
The city said residents are encouraged to use rainwater for storage.
The municipality assured the public teams are attending to the persistent water outages affecting some of the northern areas, including Phoenix, where there has been a noticeable increase in static water tanks.
“The Phoenix 2 reservoir zone is struggling because of the increased number of static water tanks residents have installed,” said municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.
The available water supply is not shared equitably among residents if there are too many water tanks.
As water tanks are filled, some families experience intermittent or no water supply while the reservoir builds up storage.
Sisilana said to conserve water supply, residents with static tanks should disconnect them from the municipality’s water reticulation network, failing which the city may take further action.
“This will include installing restrictors for properties with static tanks to limit the amount of water these properties consume and store in their tanks. It is estimated that about 70% of the properties with static tanks draw water from the Phoenix 2 reservoir zone and this equates to an additional reservoir the city has to fill to ensure equitable water supply.”
Areas supplied by the Phoenix 2 reservoir zone experiencing intermittent water supply include Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southberry, Eastbury, Sastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview and Grove End.
TimesLIVE
Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
eThekwini residents who have static water tanks (JoJo tanks) at home have been urged to disconnect them from the municipal reticulation system to conserve water.
This applies to tanks drawing water from the metro's reservoirs.
The city said residents are encouraged to use rainwater for storage.
The municipality assured the public teams are attending to the persistent water outages affecting some of the northern areas, including Phoenix, where there has been a noticeable increase in static water tanks.
“The Phoenix 2 reservoir zone is struggling because of the increased number of static water tanks residents have installed,” said municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.
The available water supply is not shared equitably among residents if there are too many water tanks.
As water tanks are filled, some families experience intermittent or no water supply while the reservoir builds up storage.
Sisilana said to conserve water supply, residents with static tanks should disconnect them from the municipality’s water reticulation network, failing which the city may take further action.
“This will include installing restrictors for properties with static tanks to limit the amount of water these properties consume and store in their tanks. It is estimated that about 70% of the properties with static tanks draw water from the Phoenix 2 reservoir zone and this equates to an additional reservoir the city has to fill to ensure equitable water supply.”
Areas supplied by the Phoenix 2 reservoir zone experiencing intermittent water supply include Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southberry, Eastbury, Sastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview and Grove End.
TimesLIVE
READER LETTER | Let’s cultivate the culture of saving water
Heatwave and stage 6 load-shedding a recipe for disaster for farmers, says Agri Limpopo
Hammanskraal to get a new water treatment plant
Umhlanga residents threatening rates boycott over water outages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos