×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system

27 December 2023 - 13:33
Residents in eThekwini with JoJo tanks at home have been urged to disconnect them from the municipal reticulation system to conserve water. File photo.
Residents in eThekwini with JoJo tanks at home have been urged to disconnect them from the municipal reticulation system to conserve water. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

eThekwini residents who have static water tanks (JoJo tanks) at home have been urged to disconnect them from the municipal reticulation system to conserve water. 

This applies to tanks drawing water from the metro's reservoirs.

The city said residents are encouraged to use rainwater for storage. 

The municipality assured the public teams are attending to the persistent water outages affecting some of the northern areas, including Phoenix, where there has been a noticeable increase in static water tanks. 

“The Phoenix 2 reservoir zone is struggling because of the increased number of static water tanks residents have installed,” said municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.  

The available water supply is not shared equitably among residents if there are too many water tanks.

As water tanks are filled, some families experience intermittent or no water supply while the reservoir builds up storage. 

Sisilana said to conserve water supply, residents with static tanks should disconnect them from the municipality’s water reticulation network, failing which the city may take further action.

“This will include installing restrictors for properties with static tanks to limit the amount of water these properties consume and store in their tanks. It is estimated that about 70% of the properties with static tanks draw water from the Phoenix 2 reservoir zone and this equates to an additional reservoir the city has to fill to ensure equitable water supply.”

Areas supplied by the Phoenix 2 reservoir zone experiencing intermittent water supply include Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southberry, Eastbury, Sastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview and Grove End.

TimesLIVE

READER LETTER | Let’s cultivate the culture of saving water

Lately, it has been very hot in Johannesburg and there has not been much rain. If this weather continues, water levels of the dam(s) from where ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Heatwave and stage 6 load-shedding a recipe for disaster for farmers, says Agri Limpopo

Limpopo farmers on Friday expressed outrage over Eskom's decision to implement stage 6 load-shedding, saying this spelt disaster for the agricultural ...
News
1 month ago

Hammanskraal to get a new water treatment plant

The state has raised R700m for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant that is expected to provide clean water to the community of Temba in ...
News
1 month ago

Umhlanga residents threatening rates boycott over water outages

Durban North and Umhlanga residents are threatening a rates boycott due to ongoing water outages.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin