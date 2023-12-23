×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

N3 reopened in Van Reenen's Pass after ‘deadly’ crash

23 December 2023 - 10:24
The N3 has been reopened following a deadly crash. Stock photo.
The N3 has been reopened following a deadly crash. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The N3 highway has been fully reopened in Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal after a crash on Friday that reportedly claimed several lives.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said earlier in a post on X a portion of the road had been closed “following a serious multiple vehicle crash in the early hours of this morning [Friday]”.

“Eight vehicles (three taxis, one truck and four light motor vehicles) are involved. Emergency services are currently attending to this fatal crash scene.

“Road users are advised to expect congestion and extensive delays. Please approach the area with caution.”

eNCA reported the accident claimed seven lives.

Operations manager Thania Dhoogra in an update on Saturday confirmed the road had been fully reopened but warned motorists to “be prepared for slow-moving traffic, congestion and possible delays”. 

“We extend our gratitude to all road users for their patience and understanding. Thank you to our partners in the Road Incident Management System (RIMS) for their swift response to this major crash scene,” she said.

More than 1,700 vehicles per hour are entering KwaZulu-Natal as traffic volumes rapidly increase on the N3.

The N3TC, the company managing the route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, on Friday said the northbound carriageway was also busy. 

TimesLIVE

More than 1,700 cars per hour heading into KZN before Christmas

More than 1,700 vehicles per hour are entering KwaZulu-Natal as high traffic volumes rapidly increase on the N3.
News
17 hours ago

Traffic officer bust by undercover Hawks agent for 'extorting R100'

A traffic officer is to appear in court eight months after his arrest for allegedly extorting R100 from an undercover Hawks agent.
News
2 days ago

Driver passes out after inhaling gas while cooking and driving truck on N3

A truck driver who was cooking a meal of giblets and chicken feet on a gas stove while driving is in a critical condition after he lost consciousness.
News
3 days ago

More than 700 road fatalities already recorded this festive season

More than 700 people have died in road crashes since the beginning of the festive season, with Gauteng accounting for the most, transport minister ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin