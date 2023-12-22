×

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Zahara in East London

By TIMESLIVE - 22 December 2023 - 12:36

A memorial service is being held on Friday at the East London International Convention Centre for singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, who died on December 11.

“She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift and a blessing to us and countless people around the world. A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls,” read a statement by her family

The funeral service will be held at the same location on Saturday at 10am. 

IN PICS | Zahara memorial

Singers, family and fans bid farewell to the late Zahara at her memorial ceremony today.
1 week ago

Late songstress Zahara scooped over 40 awards in her 11-year career

Before the spotlight shone bright on Zahara, she was just a village girl from East London, Eastern Cape known for her captivating voice reminiscent ...
1 week ago

Condolences pour in for fallen singer Zahara

Since the tragic news of the death of award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, who is popularly known as Zahara, broke on Monday evening, fans, ...
1 week ago

Zahara makes her debut as new amapiano queen

Prepare for a new era of Zahara as queen of the yanos – those youngins better watch out.
1 month ago

