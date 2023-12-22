A memorial service is being held on Friday at the East London International Convention Centre for singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, who died on December 11.
“She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift and a blessing to us and countless people around the world. A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls,” read a statement by her family.
The funeral service will be held at the same location on Saturday at 10am.
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Zahara in East London
