South Africa

KZN man arrested after mom and sister found shot and decapitated

21 December 2023 - 10:56
A suspect was arrested after a double murder in the Dwengu area of Mid-Illovo, south of Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after a double murder in the Dwengu area of Mid-Illovo, south of Durban. 

An 83-year-old woman and her daughter, 39, were shot, decapitated and thrown down a pit latrine on Wednesday.  

Magma investigations and security head Shaheen Suleiman said police were called to the scene shortly after the incident. 

As police approached the suspect, he allegedly fired at them and fled into the nearby bush. Despite efforts by police and security officers, the suspect could not be found. 

Suleiman said they later received information about the suspect's whereabouts.

“An operational team composed of Magma security and Mid-Illovo police members was assembled and proceeded to the suspect's homestead. Upon arrival they arrested the suspect and seized an unlicensed 9mm pistol,” he said.

Suleiman confirmed the victims were the suspect's mother and sister. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident and said the man was arrested in the Esigodini area.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

She said the suspect will appear in the Richmond magistrate's court on Friday. 

TimesLIVE

