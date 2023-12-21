Two police officers in the Western Cape are in hot water for allegedly lending a police vehicle to a member of the public.
An internal disciplinary investigation is under way into the officers' conduct.
The two constables who were based at the Nyanga police station are alleged to have allowed a taxi boss to make unauthorised use of a state vehicle.
According to police, scenes of the “irregular” incident were captured in a video posted on social media platforms earlier in the year.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the incident is alleged to have occurred in the Ocean View area.
Potelwa said an investigation into illicit activities involving a taxi boss ensued which led to the arrests of the duo on Tuesday. They are charged in terms of sections 56 and 59 of the Police Act.
The two police constables appeared in the Simon’s Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday and their case was postponed to January 2024.
Western Cape police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile vowed to rid the service of police officers “who transgress the law and departmental prescripts”.
TimesLIVE
Cops in hot water for lending police car to civilian
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Two police officers in the Western Cape are in hot water for allegedly lending a police vehicle to a member of the public.
An internal disciplinary investigation is under way into the officers' conduct.
The two constables who were based at the Nyanga police station are alleged to have allowed a taxi boss to make unauthorised use of a state vehicle.
According to police, scenes of the “irregular” incident were captured in a video posted on social media platforms earlier in the year.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the incident is alleged to have occurred in the Ocean View area.
Potelwa said an investigation into illicit activities involving a taxi boss ensued which led to the arrests of the duo on Tuesday. They are charged in terms of sections 56 and 59 of the Police Act.
The two police constables appeared in the Simon’s Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday and their case was postponed to January 2024.
Western Cape police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile vowed to rid the service of police officers “who transgress the law and departmental prescripts”.
TimesLIVE
Traffic cop who demanded bribe from man speeding his pregnant wife to hospital gets penalty hike
'Abuser' shoots metro cop who came to victim’s aid on Midrand highway
Cop accused of raping man he arrested on minor charge in Free State
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos