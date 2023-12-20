The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela, the 21-year old student accused of the rape and murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts, continues in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Earlier this week the court heard the accused was seen on camera leaving the crime scene wearing the deceased's T-shirt.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder: accused Bafana Mahungela’s bail hearing continues
Courtesy: SABC News
The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela, the 21-year old student accused of the rape and murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts, continues in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Earlier this week the court heard the accused was seen on camera leaving the crime scene wearing the deceased's T-shirt.
TimesLIVE
Rape charge questioned in Kirsten Kluyts case as evidence refutes it
Kirsten Kluyts murder suspect says he was almost imprisoned in high school
WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's bail hearing continues
Accused had no idea Kirsten Kluyts was pregnant at time of death, court hears
Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving Sandton park
WATCH | Father of Varsity College student accused of murder weeps in court
Kirsten Kluyts murder accused tells court why he had her clothes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos