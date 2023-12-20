×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder: accused Bafana Mahungela’s bail hearing continues

By TIMESLIVE - 20 December 2023 - 09:54

Courtesy: SABC News

The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela, the 21-year old student accused of the rape and murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts, continues in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Earlier this week the court heard the accused was seen on camera leaving the crime scene wearing the deceased's T-shirt.

TimesLIVE

Rape charge questioned in Kirsten Kluyts case as evidence refutes it

The issue of whether Kristen Kluyts was raped before her murder came under the spotlight as fresh details from the post mortem report compiled after ...
News
19 hours ago

Kirsten Kluyts murder suspect says he was almost imprisoned in high school

The Varsity College student facing charges for the murder of Johannesburg schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts conceded the injuries he described on her ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's bail hearing continues

The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela is continuing in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Accused had no idea Kirsten Kluyts was pregnant at time of death, court hears

The man arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolteacher in Sandton in October says he wasn't aware she was pregnant at the time of her ...
News
1 day ago

Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving Sandton park

The Varsity College student accused of murdering a schoolteacher in Sandton admitted to wearing her shirt on the day of her murder and said he used ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Father of Varsity College student accused of murder weeps in court

Emotional scenes could be seen in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday when the family of Bafana Mahungela, a student accused of murdering a ...
News
23 hours ago

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused tells court why he had her clothes

The man accused of raping and murdering a Sandton school teacher says he was shocked and traumatised to learn of the charges against him as he ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill