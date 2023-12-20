×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Usindiso fire inquiry recuses commissioner accused of xenophobia

20 December 2023 - 12:46
Retired judge Sisi Khampepe with advocate Thulani Makhubela. File photo.
Retired judge Sisi Khampepe with advocate Thulani Makhubela. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Advocate Thulani Makhubela, a commissioner accused of xenophobic comments, has been recused from the commission of inquiry into the fire at the hijacked Usindiso building in the Johannesburg city centre.

The move comes after an application brought to the commission by lawyers of the fire victims and the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) concerning a perception that he cannot be fair and just in a matter that involves foreign nationals when he has publicly aired his discomfort with them.

The inquiry headed by retired judge Sisi Khampepe heard arguments that there is apprehension on the part of the victims and most are foreign nationals. It was presented that over the past six years, Makhubela has supported narratives by the movement Operation Dudula which has meted out violence to foreign nationals.

“I am satisfied a case has been made for the recusal of Makhubela. I rule he is recused as a commissioner. Makhubela’s sustained support for and association with Operation Dudula will not bring an impartial mind to the adjudication of the commission,” said Khampepe.

On August 31, 77 people died when the building, previously used as a shelter for women and children, caught fire. On that day, members of Operation Dudula gathered outside the scene and expressed their satisfaction with the tragedy. 

The inquiry was adjourned. A date for its resumption is not yet known.

TimesLIVE

Inquiry into Marshalltown fire to start this month

Chairperson judge Sisi Khampepe sees possibility of an extension being requested as inquiry is starting three weeks later than scheduled.
News
2 months ago

Inquiry hears why gaining access into Usindiso was difficult on day of fire

Only one door at the now-gutted Usindiso building could be used to gain access to the hijacked building, as the remaining routes were either blocked ...
News
1 month ago

City erects new shacks, moves more fire victims

The shacks that the city of Joburg has built for the Marshalltown fire victims are also accommodating to more families whose homes perished during ...
News
4 weeks ago

Marshalltown fire victims relocated to ‘unsafe’ industrial area in Denver

The City of Johannesburg has defended its decision to relocate victims of the Marshalltown fire to tin shack settlement that has no electricity where ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill