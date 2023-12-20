×

South Africa

Three teens arrested for allegedly raping girl, 15, at party in Midrand

20 December 2023 - 17:21
Three teenagers aged 17 are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Midrand on Sunday.

The teenagers are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday on rape charges. 

According to police, it is reported the victim was attending a party in Midrand when she was raped. 

“The matter was reported to the police on Monday. The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit attended to the victim. The police visited known addresses in efforts to trace the perpetrators to no avail,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo. 

Police arrested one of the suspects at his residence in Johannesburg on Wednesday, while the other two handed themselves over to the police at Midrand police station. 

TimesLIVE 

