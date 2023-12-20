×

South Africa

Three nabbed for R24m theft in North West remanded in custody

By TimesLIVE - 20 December 2023 - 18:43
Three suspects who allegedly stole R24m intended for a South African company last year have been charged with fraud, theft and money laundering.
Image: 123RF

Three suspects who allegedly swindled R24m intended for a South African company last year appeared in the Mahikeng magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. 

It is alleged that Osonga Cherif Owonga, 28, Mendi Bizanjoo, 43, Phatshimo Molly Korsah, 46, and five other suspects who are still at large, intercepted an email communication between a Zimbabwean-based company and a South African-based company. 

"The accused allegedly altered the South African-based company's bank account number and used theirs," Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said. 

The R24m, which was intended for a South African-based company, was paid into one of the suspects' bank accounts. The money was later transferred into different bank accounts belonging to some of the accused. 

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday. The accused were remanded in custody and will appear in the same court on Wednesday for a bail application.  

TimesLIVE

