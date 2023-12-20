×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

167 Bafokeng miners surface but 2,038 stay underground

By TimesLIVE - 20 December 2023 - 09:02
Implats said it has implemented targeted emergency measures to safeguard the wellbeing of those participating in the illegal protest, voluntarily or under duress. File image
Implats said it has implemented targeted emergency measures to safeguard the wellbeing of those participating in the illegal protest, voluntarily or under duress. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The unprotected protest action at Impala's Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine, which started on Monday, remains unresolved.

By 7pm on Tuesday Implats said 167 employees had returned to the surface, while about 2,038 employees remained underground.

Implats said it has implemented targeted emergency measures to safeguard the wellbeing of those participating in the illegal protest, voluntarily or under duress.

“Support measures for concerned family members and friends have been introduced.

“Assistance is available to employees electing to exit the shafts when they are ready to do so.”

The sit-in protest was sparked by the recent change in ownership at Impala Bafokeng.

Implats said issues at stake for the protest ringleaders included the view that accumulated pension fund balances of employees can be paid out to employees, that statutory taxation provisions should not apply to award and/or bonus payments, and concerns over the historical employee profit share arrangement being converted, at the election of employees, into an employee share ownership trust.

The company said it was willing to engage in constructive negotiations to settle the dispute.

TimesLIVE

More than 2,000 Implats miners remain underground in illegal unprotected strike

More than 2,000 miners at Implats' Platinum mine near Rustenburg in the North West remained underground on Monday afternoon after an illegal protest ...
News
1 day ago

Implats miners remain underground as day two of sit-in protest continues

According to the National Union of Mineworkers, the workers were erroneously told there was extra money due to them after tax deductions on a ...
News
18 hours ago

Implats miner succumbs to injuries, accident death rises to 13

A day of remembrance has been arranged in collaboration with the families of affected employees.
News
2 weeks ago

Death toll rises to 12 in Implats lift accident as miner dies in hospital

The number of miners killed in an accident at Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg, North West, has risen to 12.
News
2 weeks ago

Daily check done before lift collapse - Implats

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union accused Impala Platinum mine of negligence after 11 workers died and 75 were injured at its ...
News
3 weeks ago

11 workers die at Impala Rustenburg following a mine accident

At least 11 mineworkers have died at a platinum mine in Rustenburg, North West, following a safety incident that occurred on Monday afternoon.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill