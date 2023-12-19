Courtesy: SABC News
The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela is continuing in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old student is accused of the murder and rape of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's bail hearing continues
