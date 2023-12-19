×

WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's bail hearing continues

By TIMESLIVE - 19 December 2023 - 12:38

Courtesy: SABC News

The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela is continuing in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old student is accused of the murder and rape of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts. 

Accused had no idea Kirsten Kluyts was pregnant at time of death, court hears

The man arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolteacher in Sandton in October says he wasn't aware she was pregnant at the time of her ...
News
9 hours ago

Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving Sandton park

The Varsity College student accused of murdering a schoolteacher in Sandton admitted to wearing her shirt on the day of her murder and said he used ...
News
1 day ago

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused tells court why he had her clothes

The man accused of raping and murdering a Sandton school teacher says he was shocked and traumatised to learn of the charges against him as he ...
News
5 days ago

