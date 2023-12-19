×

WATCH | Father of Varsity College student accused of murder weeps in court

19 December 2023 - 16:35
Bafana Mahungela, 21, is accused of the murder of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
Image: Screengrab/SABC News

Emotional scenes could be seen in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday when the family of  Bafana Mahungela, a student accused of murdering schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts in Sandton, was reunited with him.

Family members and supporters could be seen wiping away tears after briefly reuniting with the young man while he continued with his application for bail.

During a short adjournment, the accused was allowed to interact with family who had travelled from Mpumalanga to show their support.

After hugging a few members, Mahungela was led back to the court's holding cells until the matter resumed, and it was at that point that his father and other family members started crying.

The rest rallied around the distraught father, repeatedly saying to him: "Don't cry, don't cry. Only God knows [everything]".

They also urged him to stay strong, saying he should draw from the strength of his murder accused son, who is a second year Varsity College student.

Mahungela is yet to plead to the charges against him.

He is one of five children. His parents are divorced.

On Monday, the accused thanked the same family members and former schoolmates for the support they showed him during proceedings.

