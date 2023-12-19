WATCH | Father of Varsity College student accused of murder weeps in court

The rest rallied around the distraught father, repeatedly saying to him: "Don't cry, don't cry. Only God knows [everything]".
Emotional scenes could be seen in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday when the family of Bafana Mahungela, a student accused of murdering schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts in Sandton, was reunited with him.
Family members and supporters could be seen wiping away tears after briefly reuniting with the young man while he continued with his application for bail.
During a short adjournment, the accused was allowed to interact with family who had travelled from Mpumalanga to show their support.
After hugging a few members, Mahungela was led back to the court's holding cells until the matter resumed, and it was at that point that his father and other family members started crying.
The rest rallied around the distraught father, repeatedly saying to him: "Don't cry, don't cry. Only God knows [everything]".
They also urged him to stay strong, saying he should draw from the strength of his murder accused son, who is a second year Varsity College student.
Mahungela is yet to plead to the charges against him.
He is one of five children. His parents are divorced.
On Monday, the accused thanked the same family members and former schoolmates for the support they showed him during proceedings.
WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's bail hearing continues
The 21-year-old is charged with premeditated murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape in connection with the murder of Kirsten Kluyts.
Kluyts, 34, was a teacher at Delta Park High School in Blairgowrie. She was killed during a MyRun event in October.
Her body was found on one of the paths near the Sandton Sports Club when people went in search of her after she failed to finish the run.
The state is opposing bail.
The matter continues.
TimesLIVE
