South Africa

Driver passes out after inhaling gas while cooking and driving truck on N3

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 19 December 2023 - 20:25
A truck driver is in a critical condition after he lost consciousness from carbon monoxide fumes while cooking on a gas stove while driving.
Image: Midlands EMS

A truck driver who was cooking a meal of giblets and chicken feet on a gas stove while driving is in a critical condition after he lost consciousness.

Midlands EMS advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the N3 in Tweedie on Tuesday, where the truck came to a stop after the driver passed out from inhaling gas from a portable stove.

"On arrival it was found that bystanders had broken the driver's window and removed him from the truck that came to a stop across the N3.

A truck driver passed out after inhaling gas fumes from a stove he was cooking on while driving on the N3.
Image: Midlands EMS

"The driver was found to be in a critical condition with carbon monoxide poisoning and required advanced life support treatment," said spokesperson Roland Robertson.

He said once stabilised, the driver was taken to hospital.  Police as well as traffic authorities cleared the busy road.

TimesLIVE

