×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Level 2 warning of hail, wind and rain from Sunday for Northern Cape, moving to 4 provinces on Monday

By TIMESLIVE - 18 December 2023 - 09:44
The SA Weather Service has issued a level 2 weather warning for part of the northern Cape from Sunday with three other provinces joining on Monday
The SA Weather Service has issued a level 2 weather warning for part of the northern Cape from Sunday with three other provinces joining on Monday
Image: 123RF/thvideo

The South African Weather Service has warned residents of severe thunderstorms expected in the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape on Sunday. 

It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for adverse weather conditions on Monday in the southern parts of the Free State, southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme northeastern parts of Eastern Cape as well as over the Mpumalanga escarpment.

Residents in these areas should watch out for strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and heavy rain.

TimesLIVE

Heavy thunderstorm warnings for KZN, Free State, Northern Cape, North West

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Northern Cape and ...
News
2 months ago

Four dead, more than 100 houses destroyed in KZN rains and floods

More than 100 houses in KwaZulu-Natal have been destroyed by heavy rains and strong winds, leaving scores of families homeless and at least four ...
News
1 month ago

Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN

The South African Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning which may include flooding, heavy rain, strong wind and lightning for the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill