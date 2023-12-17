A group of people were killed in a mass shooting at an informal settlement in the North West, on Saturday night.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident happened at Popo Molefe informal settlement in Boitekong, outside Rustenburg, around 9.15pm.
"According to information available at this stage, a group individuals were sitting in a yard drinking liquor when an unconfirmed number of suspects opened fire on them.
"As a result, eight people died instantly while the ninth one was certified dead on arrival at the hospital. Eight persons were reported to be injured," said Mokgwabone.
"The motive is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested at this stage. Investigations into the matter continue."
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has established a dedicated team to investigate the killings.
"The provincial commissioner strongly condemns this horrific and pointless incident and indicated that the police will work around the clock to ensure that justice is served. He also urged the community to remain calm and allow the police to do the investigations," Mokgwabone said.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Nine people killed in mass shooting at Rustenburg informal settlement
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
A group of people were killed in a mass shooting at an informal settlement in the North West, on Saturday night.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident happened at Popo Molefe informal settlement in Boitekong, outside Rustenburg, around 9.15pm.
"According to information available at this stage, a group individuals were sitting in a yard drinking liquor when an unconfirmed number of suspects opened fire on them.
"As a result, eight people died instantly while the ninth one was certified dead on arrival at the hospital. Eight persons were reported to be injured," said Mokgwabone.
"The motive is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested at this stage. Investigations into the matter continue."
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has established a dedicated team to investigate the killings.
"The provincial commissioner strongly condemns this horrific and pointless incident and indicated that the police will work around the clock to ensure that justice is served. He also urged the community to remain calm and allow the police to do the investigations," Mokgwabone said.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Police officer and wife found dead in a pool of blood in their home
Three brothers killed at initiation school in Eastern Cape
Former KwaZulu-Natal government spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali gunned down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos