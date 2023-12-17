×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Nine people killed in mass shooting at Rustenburg informal settlement

By Sowetan Reporter - 17 December 2023 - 11:00
Crime scene.
Crime scene.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A group of people were killed in a mass shooting at an informal settlement in the North West, on Saturday night.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident happened at Popo Molefe informal settlement in Boitekong, outside Rustenburg, around 9.15pm.

"According to information available at this stage, a group individuals were sitting in a yard drinking liquor when an unconfirmed number of suspects opened fire on them.

"As a result, eight people died instantly while the ninth one was certified dead on arrival at the hospital. Eight persons were reported to be injured," said Mokgwabone.

"The motive is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested at this stage. Investigations into the matter continue."

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has established a dedicated team to investigate the killings.

"The provincial commissioner strongly condemns this horrific and pointless incident and indicated that the police will work around the clock to ensure that justice is served.  He also urged the community to remain calm and allow the police to do the investigations," Mokgwabone said.

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

Police officer and wife found dead in a pool of blood in their home

Limpopo police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after the death of a police officer and his wife.
News
5 days ago

Three brothers killed at initiation school in Eastern Cape

Four brothers were shot, three of them fatally, at an initiation school in Nqamakwe in the early hours on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Former KwaZulu-Natal government spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali gunned down

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka condemned the murder of former government spokesperson and TV sports ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill