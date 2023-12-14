×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s murder case moved to high court

By Ernest Mabuza - 14 December 2023 - 19:18
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula.
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula.
Image: FACEBOOK

The Klerksdorp regional court on Thursday transferred the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula to the North West high court, sitting in Klerksdorp, for pretrial conferencing.

The matter will be in court on January 29 2024. 

The state’s senior advocate Benny Kalakgosi provided Kula’s defence attorney with an indictment in order for them to prepare for pretrial where a trial date will be decided.

“Investigations have been completed and the state is ready to proceed with trial,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said. 

Kula is out on R50,000 bail after his appeal against the Orkney magistrate’s court’s decision to deny him bail.

Kula’s wife, Jennifer Motlhomi, was found murdered on November 27 2022, in what seemed to be a robbery.

She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

The accused told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred. After thorough police investigations, Kula was arrested on January 20 and charged with murder. 

TimesLIVE 

Sister of slain ANC MP’s wife regrets not convincing her to leave marriage

The sister of slain ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s wife says she regrets not convincing Jennifer Motlhomi to leave her husband due to the alleged abuse she ...
News
10 months ago

ANC MP's wife had premonition she would be killed in case of GBV

Just a day before her brutal murder, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula's wife posted about gender-based violence (GBV), warning other women to go for a man's ...
News
10 months ago

Case against ANC MP accused of murdering his wife postponed

According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, police reports showed that Kula’s wife was killed in what seemed like a robbery.
News
9 months ago

ANC MP accused of killing his wife fails in bail appeal bid

The ANC MP was denied bail earlier this month which he tried to challenge at North West High Court
News
9 months ago

Case of ANC MP accused of killing his wife postponed after technical glitches

The Orkney magistrate’s court has postponed the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula to next Wednesday for his attorney to present an application to ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill