South Africa

Teen dies in Durban flat fire

By LWAZI HLANGU - 13 December 2023 - 15:54
A teenager died after a flat in Durban's CBD caught alight.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

A teenager died and four other people were injured after a fire broke out in a Durban block of flats on Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have started in 61 Nordic Court on Dr Yusuf Dadoo (formerly Broad) Street in Durban central.

eThekwini fire emergencies unit acting division commander Mazwi Makhanya told TimesLIVE the medical services confirmed five people were affected in the fire.

“Somebody passed away, a 13-year-old boy. Another one was injured but still able to walk, while three others suffered smoke inhalation but nothing severe. The injured were transported to Addington Hospital,” he said.

The injured are a 12-year-old girl, her seven-year-old brother and two adult men, aged 52 and 28, who are believed to have been trying to help people get out of the building.

Makhanya said the fire reportedly started when one of the victims was cooking.

“I spoke to one of the children in the flat who said his sister, who was in an ambulance, was cooking on the stove and that’s where the fire broke out.”

The fire was contained and extinguished before it could spread to other flats.

TimesLIVE

