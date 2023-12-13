Details for Zahara’s memorial service announced

Details of the memorial service for Zahara have been announced.
Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on Monday evening surrounded by family and loved ones. An official statement shared by the family on the singer's pages confirmed the news.
It did not disclose the cause of her death. Zimoja, quoting sources, said the singer was in intensive care and needed a liver transplant.
Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa took to his timeline to announce the memorial service will be held on Thursday from 11am to 2pm at Rhema Bible Church.
Image: Supplied.
In another post, the minister shared images from him paying his respects to Zahara's family.
“Today we spent the afternoon with Zahara’s loved ones. Our heartfelt prayers go to the Mkutukana family, Zahara’s friends and the music fraternity. The passing of Zahara is a profound loss to the country. #RIPZahara.”
When confirming the news of the singer's death on Monday, the minister also shared a tribute to Zahara.
“I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.”
