×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mbalula lied about my resignation, says Msimang

Accusations are insulting and libellous

By Luyolo Mkentane - 12 December 2023 - 07:52
Retired ANC Veteran Mavuso Msimang (middle) has called on Fikile Mbalula to retract claims that he had accepted a bribe to join Roger Jardine’s political start-up Change Starts Now.
Retired ANC Veteran Mavuso Msimang (middle) has called on Fikile Mbalula to retract claims that he had accepted a bribe to join Roger Jardine’s political start-up Change Starts Now.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Struggle stalwart Mavuso Msimang, who has quit the ANC, has called on Fikile Mbalula to retract claims that he had accepted a bribe to join Roger Jardine’s political start-up Change Starts Now.

Msimang who resigned said the accusations were insulting and libellous, and demanded that Mbalula retract them “soon”. He said it was a pity and an “embarrassment” the governing party had someone of Mbalula’s calibre as its secretary-general.

For more got to BusinessLIVE

Jardine invites ex-ANC vet Mavuso Msimang to his new outfit

Launching his political movement yesterday, former banker and businessman Roger Jardine revealed he was courting former ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang, ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | ANC being ‘bewitched’ to weaken it, says Mbalula, again vows to end load-shedding, joblessness

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ANC’s political opponents are “bewitching” his party.
News
18 hours ago

'I hold him in the highest regard': Ramaphosa on Msimang’s resignation

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the resignation of ANC Veterans League deputy president Mavuso Msimang is “regrettable”.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill