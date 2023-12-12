Struggle stalwart Mavuso Msimang, who has quit the ANC, has called on Fikile Mbalula to retract claims that he had accepted a bribe to join Roger Jardine’s political start-up Change Starts Now.
Msimang who resigned said the accusations were insulting and libellous, and demanded that Mbalula retract them “soon”. He said it was a pity and an “embarrassment” the governing party had someone of Mbalula’s calibre as its secretary-general.
For more got to BusinessLIVE
Mbalula lied about my resignation, says Msimang
Accusations are insulting and libellous
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Struggle stalwart Mavuso Msimang, who has quit the ANC, has called on Fikile Mbalula to retract claims that he had accepted a bribe to join Roger Jardine’s political start-up Change Starts Now.
Msimang who resigned said the accusations were insulting and libellous, and demanded that Mbalula retract them “soon”. He said it was a pity and an “embarrassment” the governing party had someone of Mbalula’s calibre as its secretary-general.
For more got to BusinessLIVE
Jardine invites ex-ANC vet Mavuso Msimang to his new outfit
LISTEN | ANC being ‘bewitched’ to weaken it, says Mbalula, again vows to end load-shedding, joblessness
'I hold him in the highest regard': Ramaphosa on Msimang’s resignation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos