Former human settlement employees in court to face corruption charges

12 December 2023 - 11:34
Former employees of the Tshwane department of human settlements are facing charges of corruption and money-laundering. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

Former employees of the Tshwane department of human settlements appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge to face charges of corruption and money-laundering.

Marumo Rapetswa, 52, Nnyadzeweni Maguga, 55, and former deputy director Cecil John, 59, appeared on Monday after their arrest.

“It is alleged that during a 2013 hailstorm, many houses were damaged in the Mamelodi, Soshanguve and Tshwane areas, prompting the department of human settlements to appoint service providers to deal with fixing the damage. 

“The department spent approximately R500m on the project. However, the service providers were not contracted following proper procurement processes, and some work was not completed,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

An investigation by the Johannesburg serious commercial crime investigation unit revealed the trio allegedly received gratification from some service providers involved in the project and prejudiced the department for a R500m loss.

The trio appeared briefly in court where they were granted R10,000 bail. They will appear again on March 12 2024.

TimesLIVE

