Langa was suspended after the party obtained legal advice.
“Any and all complaints, regardless of their nature are viewed and acted upon with urgency and with the seriousness they deserve.”
Langa has, however, dismissed the allegations.
“We are dealing with the matter internally. I am totally lost because this thing never happened. It is a smear campaign because there is someone who has a vested interest. The person who laid the charge is the husband to this woman, who was not even there during the flight. He is a person who has the ambitions of going to parliament and I don’t have any ambitions like that. So, he says I can be a threat to him.” he said.
“If you look at the charge sheet, she was in an aircraft and I was also in an aircraft and the only thing she is saying is that I asked her to take a selfie with me, which never happened.”
Langa also denied that he promised the woman a job.
“How dare do I promise someone a job, when? I know the processes that need to be followed; there is no such.
“This matter is going to go a very long way. I am not going to let people drag my name to things that I do not know. If there is anything that has happened of that nature, why should they opt for an internal hearing when that person is not even an employee of Rise Mzansi? Why didn't they go to the police to lay a charge so that I get proven beyond a reasonable doubt that I did that?”
Responding to Langa’s says that the allegations were a smear campaign, the woman’s husband said: “Everyone has ambitions of going to parliament but that doesn’t give him the right to sexually harass my wife.”
Sexual harassment scandal hits Rise Mzansi
Chief provincial organiser suspended
Rise Mzansi’s chief provincial organiser Dr Vuyani Langa has been suspended on allegations of sexual harassment which happened after the party’s “people’s convention” in Johannesburg in October.
Langa, who is facing disciplinary processes, is accused of making “unwelcome and prohibited suggestive advances of a sexual nature” towards a party member while on a flight from East London to Johannesburg. He is also accused of using his position to promise the woman a job as a field organiser.
Party leader Songezo Zibi confirmed to Sowetan that he was aware of the incident, adding that this week he would be having a discussion with all the male organisers of his newly-established party about sexual harassment.
“We have a lot of young women and if we don’t take it seriously it is going to cause a massive disruption in terms of growing the organisation. So, we have decided that before we get any further incidences, it is important that we speak generally about it,” he said.
In terms of the party’s policy, when one is found guilty of sexual harassment, the ultimate punishment includes a dismissal.
Sowetan understands this is the second reported incident of sexual harassment within the party – with one person already dismissed.
According to the woman’s statement, which Sowetan has seen, while on the flight, Langa asked her for a selfie and told her that her husband would be “jealous” if he saw it. Langa had apparently not taken the selfie after he saw that the woman was “offended”.
The woman also said she was”"uncomfortable” when Langa checked her WhatsApp statuses and would “make memes like winking and hearts, this was very unusual because we are not friends and for him to constantly check my statuses, I decided to tell my husband of this behaviour and how it was making me uncomfortable.
“This angered my husband, who said this behaviour was interfering with our peace and I felt harassed, and my privacy invaded by this man who was seemingly obsessing about me when he knows that I am married to his colleague.”
Langa is further accused of gross misconduct in that on October 8, while seated at a table at the convention centre, he allegedly made “unwelcome remarks/statement relating to the supposed authority” to appoint and exclude personnel.
“You are also accused of making derogatory statement in which you implied that the people in Rise Mzansi tend to blame you when they failed in their duties and that they would blame you when they could not impregnate their wives. As a result of the aforementioned actions [the victim] finds herself terrified in relation to her job security, intimidated and stuck with a negative psychological state,” read the charge sheet.
Party spokesperson Mabine Seabe said the complaint was first laid by the woman’s husband.
“It was therefore advised that a submission be made by the party that was directly aggrieved. The husband would subsequently be called as a witness during a disciplinary hearing. This process must be followed because any chairperson or commissioner at the CCMA, should it get to this point, would take it to be hearsay.
“After patiently but relentlessly pursuing a statement, the requested statement was received on 2 November.”
