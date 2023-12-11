DA asks Public Protector to probe Cele’s Rugby World Cup trip

The DA has asked Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate police minister Bheki Cele after it was revealed that the police spent R446, 339,42 for his executive assistant to join him at the Rugby World Cup in France.
Cele’s trip expenses were covered by a private company and the police also spent a further R33, 256 for his stay in France.
On Sunday, the DA said the trip was clearly unrelated to Cele’s official duties.
“...his utilisation of public funds to bankroll his assistant’s Parisian excursion is a clear violation of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act 82 of 1998 and the Executive Ethics Code,” said the DA’s Okkie Terblanche.
Terblanche said the party had already submitted a PAIA request to obtain further details on this matter.
In their complaint to Gcaleka, the party states that Cele was in breach of several provisions contained in the Executive Ethics Code.
“Among these are express obligations placed on ministers in cabinet to act in good faith and in the best interests of good governance, to act in all respects in a manner consistent with the integrity of their office, and to perform their duties and exercise their powers diligently and honestly,” Terblanche said.
“The Ethics Code also provides that members of cabinet may under no circumstances use their position to enrich either themselves or improperly benefit any other person or expose themselves to any situation where there is a risk of a conflict arising between their official responsibilities and their private interests.
“The DA will not allow ministers to abuse state funds for their own benefit and pleasure, especially considering the fact that the SAPS are so underfunded as is already.”
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
