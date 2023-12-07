Free State mayor who clashed with resident still on duty

Last month, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Tseletsele had been recalled as mayor and faces disciplinary processes.
However, while briefing the media yesterday, Mbalula said: “We acted accordingly...it did not mean that at any given point in time he [Tseletsele] will not go back to work. We had to act and the province acted and subjected him to the disciplinary process and the disciplinary process will tell us what needs to happen to him going forward.”
Mbalula also said the mayor will undergo “counselling”, and added that Tseletsele was a “young person who must understand that you don’t repeat mistakes”.
A member of the council who asked not to be named told Sowetan that Tseletsele was still performing his duties as mayor “because the ANC has not written to council informing us that they have suspended him and that they are withdrawing him as a councillor. Just because the ANC has suspended him doesn’t mean automatically he is suspended in the municipal council”.
“This coming week on Friday and Saturday, we have the sitting of the provincial executive committee; if the DC (disciplinary committee) is ready with its report, it will present it there. It is that report that will guide us what is it that they are recommending as sanctions against the charges we put before Tseletsele. It will then be up to the provincial executive committee whether or not we adopt the recommendations of the disciplinary committee,” he said.
Tseletsele did not want to comment on the matter yesterday. “I don’t have interest with anything that has got to do with the media. I am dealing with my own issues internally, if you want anything to report on, focus on the rand manipulation.”
Sowetan previously reported that Tseletsele had to apologise to Jagersfontein resident Kalebe Kalebe for threatening him in a confrontation caught on video. Tseletsele later said the motive behind the video circulation was political.
In the video, the mayor accused Kalebe of talking too much, wagged his finger at him and yelled: “You will see sh*t, I’m telling you.”
The threats by the mayor, who was accompanied by an unidentified man, were made at Kalebe’s home in front of his children.
Chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Free State mayor who clashed with resident still on duty
ANC earlier claimed Tseletsele had been suspended
Image: Facebook
The Free State ANC mayor who threatened a resident after the resident complained about potholes on Facebook continues to perform his duties despite the party initially claiming he had been recalled from his post.
On Monday, Kopanong local municipality mayor Xolani Tseletsele hosted deputy minister of small business development Dipuo Peters during the Informal Enterprise Development Programme handover to Xhariep business beneficiaries.
ANC Free State spokesperson Jabu Mbalula said Tseletsele was not allowed to perform his mayoral duties and was also suspended from party activities.
Jabu added that Tseletsele was still suspended from ANC activities until the disciplinary process concludes.
"We wrote a letter to him (last month) and indicated that he is suspended from participating in the activities of the organisation, his membership is suspended, and he is also barred from exercising any responsibilities representing the ANC, even that of being a member," he said.
Jabu said Tseletsele appeared before the provincial disciplinary committee last Friday.
During the event on Monday, Tseletsele allegedly quoted a Bible scripture in which he said: “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”
They don't want me to be MEC - Kopanong mayor
Last month, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Tseletsele had been recalled as mayor and faces disciplinary processes.
However, while briefing the media yesterday, Mbalula said: “We acted accordingly...it did not mean that at any given point in time he [Tseletsele] will not go back to work. We had to act and the province acted and subjected him to the disciplinary process and the disciplinary process will tell us what needs to happen to him going forward.”
Mbalula also said the mayor will undergo “counselling”, and added that Tseletsele was a “young person who must understand that you don’t repeat mistakes”.
A member of the council who asked not to be named told Sowetan that Tseletsele was still performing his duties as mayor “because the ANC has not written to council informing us that they have suspended him and that they are withdrawing him as a councillor. Just because the ANC has suspended him doesn’t mean automatically he is suspended in the municipal council”.
“This coming week on Friday and Saturday, we have the sitting of the provincial executive committee; if the DC (disciplinary committee) is ready with its report, it will present it there. It is that report that will guide us what is it that they are recommending as sanctions against the charges we put before Tseletsele. It will then be up to the provincial executive committee whether or not we adopt the recommendations of the disciplinary committee,” he said.
Tseletsele did not want to comment on the matter yesterday. “I don’t have interest with anything that has got to do with the media. I am dealing with my own issues internally, if you want anything to report on, focus on the rand manipulation.”
Sowetan previously reported that Tseletsele had to apologise to Jagersfontein resident Kalebe Kalebe for threatening him in a confrontation caught on video. Tseletsele later said the motive behind the video circulation was political.
In the video, the mayor accused Kalebe of talking too much, wagged his finger at him and yelled: “You will see sh*t, I’m telling you.”
The threats by the mayor, who was accompanied by an unidentified man, were made at Kalebe’s home in front of his children.
Chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Former senior ANC official investigated on rape claim
LISTEN | Ezulweni Investments never rendered services to the ANC: Mbalula
ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos