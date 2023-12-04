×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: 'SA can’t give up on the anti-HIV jab, no matter the cost'

By Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Justin Barlow and Tshidiso Lechuba - 04 December 2023 - 14:14

Over the past 30 years, new HIV infections in South Africa have dropped by more than 60% — from about 432,000 a year in 1995 to about 165,000 in 2022.

Although the country has made progress with slowing down new infections, South Africa’s latest HIV household survey, released on Monday, shows that fewer people than five years ago are using condoms from 55% in 2017 to not even half in 2022.

Studies show the more HIV prevention choices people have, the higher the chances are that they will use at least one of those.

Enter anti-HIV medication, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. PrEP comes in three forms:

  • a daily pill (just more than a million people in South Africa have used it);
  • a monthly vaginal ring; and
  • a two-monthly jab. 

The ring and jab aren’t yet available widely in the country only via implementation trials.

In this Health Beat episode, Mia Malan asks the health department if it will buy these medications for state patients and talks to an expert about how well they work, while an HIV nurse breaks down why staying on HIV treatment doesn’t just benefit those living with the virus.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

‘SA has made progress but it’s not time to celebrate yet’: HIV experts on World Aids Day

As the world commemorates the 35th World Aids Day on Friday, South Africa is one of the nations that must be applauded for making progress in ...
News
3 days ago

WORLD AIDS DAY | HIV prevention strategies must evolve as ARVs change the perception of risk

Healthcare professionals need to listen to the needs of women and adapt to their circumstances if infections are to be reduced, say experts
News
3 days ago

WATCH LIVE | ‘Let communities lead’ — World Aids Day commemoration

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday launch of the local chapter of the Global Alliance to end Aids in children in Sundumbili township in ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct