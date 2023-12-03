Courtesy of SABC
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will on Sunday brief the media on the National Senior Certificate examinations for the class of 2023.
The coming week is the final one for examinations.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga briefs media on matric exams
