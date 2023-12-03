South Africans will have to bear with a mix of stage 3 and 4 load-shedding this week, according to Eskom's weekly outlook.
The utility confirmed that stage 4, implemented on Saturday night, will remain in place until Monday morning to “manage emergency reserves”.
On Friday, the utility said it would implement a mix of stage 2 and 3 load-shedding until Sunday at 5am, when rotational power cuts would be suspended until 4pm.
A day later it announced stage 4 would be implemented from 8pm until 5am on Monday “to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power stations in preparation for the week ahead”.
In a more detailed statement on Sunday, Eskom confirmed that from 5am, load-shedding would be lowered by a stage.
“Thereafter, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm, followed by stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday. This pattern will be repeated daily until Friday 4pm.
“Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur. Unplanned outages are at 12,648MW and planned maintenance is at 6,814MW of generation capacity,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding: Stage 4 stays until Monday
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
TimesLIVE
