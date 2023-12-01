Five life terms plus 222-year sentence for man who terrorised Diepsloot

A rapist and robber who terrorised the community of Diepsloot for two years was handed a lengthy jail term by the Johannesburg high court on Friday.
Happy Mukwevho was handed five life terms plus a 222-year sentence for a raft of offences including rape, kidnapping and robbery.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mukwevho began his reign of terror in Diepsloot in February 2018.
“Mukwevho committed these offences in the company of his friends. Their mode of operation included breaking into the complainants’ places while they were asleep.
“They used a side cutter to break the chain. They would rape the women and steal money, cellphones and other valuables. One of the complainants was removed from her place and taken to a dumping site where she was raped. Some of the complainants were familiar with the accused.”
Mukwevho was finally arrested on November 1, 2021 and linked to the crimes by DNA collected from his victims.
Senior state advocate Adele De Klerk, arguing for a harsh sentence, said “none of Mukwevho’s circumstances are substantial and compelling”.
“He is a hazardous person and should be removed permanently from society,” the NPA argued.
Mukwevho was convicted of rape, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking with intent to rape, attempted robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and pointing what was believed to be a firearm.
The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently and Mukwevho was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
