South Africa

Life term for Limpopo man who raped girl while working at her home

30 November 2023 - 17:15
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a young girl at her home. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A Limpopo court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life behind bars for raping a young girl at her home in Tafelkop.

The incident happened in September 2020 when Shonono Amos Sibande was working in the yard while the girl, 8, was watching TV inside on her own.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Sibande entered the house and found the victim sleeping on a sofa. He undressed and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The victim did not report the incident to anyone.

“Almost a year later, the victim’s mother became concerned about the changing behaviour of the child and her loss of weight. She took the child to a local clinic and the child was referred to hospital, where it was confirmed by the doctor that she was raped.

“The victim then told the mother about the rape and the matter was reported to the police,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Groblersdal regional court prosecutor Sifiso Miya led the evidence of the victim and her mother in making a case for the state. Arguing in aggravation of sentence, Miya said Sibande was placed in a position of trust and had broken that trust by violating the child.

The court found there were no substantial and compelling mitigating circumstances and sentenced Sibande to life imprisonment. His name will be recorded in the sexual offenders register.

