×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mother and son, 9, murdered at their home in Alberton 'by gardener'

28 November 2023 - 13:30
Gauteng police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect after a 34-year-old mother and her son were found murdered in their home. Stock photo.
Gauteng police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect after a 34-year-old mother and her son were found murdered in their home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A resident of Randhart in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, arrived home on Monday evening to a horrific scene, finding his wife and nine-year-old son hacked to death inside the house, allegedly by a gardener.

Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old suspect.

The 34-year-old mother and the couple's son were found at about 6.05pm, said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

When the husband arrived home, he was allegedly attacked by the gardener, who was carrying an axe. Masondo said the man was able to alert a security guard, who responded and apprehended the gardener. 

He said police have charged the gardener with two counts of murder. 

The suspect is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Son allegedly assaults and kills mother after argument over loud music

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 77-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and killed by her 37-year-old son after an argument over ...
News
1 week ago

KZN nurse shot dead at clinic allegedly by estranged husband who leaves note

Police are searching for the estranged husband of uMhlathuze nurse Jabulisiwe Mthethwa who was shot dead at a Richards Bay clinic on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Two killed, two wounded in East London shooting

Four youths were shot in Mdantsane, East London, on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.
News
1 week ago

Sangoma beaten, burnt to death to avenge mutilation of girl’s body (6)

Mpumalanga residents have set alight and killed a sangoma who was once accused of being the mastermind behind the death and mutilation of Bontle ...
News
1 week ago

Teacher and friend killed execution-style

Police are seeking information after a 37-year-old teacher, who was a South African Democratic Teachers Union secretary, and his friend were killed ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct