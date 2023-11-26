×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three ultra-trail runners mugged during Cape Town race

By TimesLIVE - 26 November 2023 - 10:50
Three runners were mugged during the RMB UTCT race on Saturday
Three runners were mugged during the RMB UTCT race on Saturday
Image: RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town/Facebook

Three ultra-trail runners were mugged during the RMB 100-mile race in Cape Town on Saturday.

RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town (RMB UTCT) organisers said they were aware of the incident involving participants

Race director Stuart McConnachie said the three runners were physically unharmed and chose to carry on with the race.

He said runners who passed the Simon’s Town checkpoint were informed of the incidents, and police were notified.

Robber hit by SA's 'favourite' Tazz driver still under medical care

The man who was hit by a Toyota Tazz after he robbed the owner in the Bluff in Durban south is still under medical care.
News
1 month ago

This comes after UK elite cross-country athlete Tom Evans pulled out of the race after he was physically assaulted while training on Table Mountain last Friday. 

McConnachie said after the Evans incident security had been increased along the entire race route which started on Friday and ends on Sunday.

“We are extremely saddened and concerned by what happened to Tom Evans and have reached out to him to offer our support and access to counselling,” he said at the time. “We were excited to have him race at this year’s RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, but respect his decision to return to the UK.” 

Organisers expected about 400 international runners and more than 2,000 runners to participate. 

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

Guest wounded, robber hurt jumping from double-storey house

A botched robbery at a Limpopo guesthouse ended in a shoot-out with security guards.
News
4 days ago

Police arrest 3 over cyclists’ robberies in Gauteng, one victim killed

Three suspects who are believed to be part of a syndicate that attacks and robs cyclists in Gauteng are expected to appear before the Tembisa ...
News
6 days ago

Alleged shoplifters nabbed with more than R100k clothing at Mall of the North

Limpopo police, were tipped off about a planned bank robbery at the Mall of the North, managed to arrest five shoplifters who had made of with ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct