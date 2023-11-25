Police are searching for a group of unknown men believed to be linked to paedophile cases in Mpumalanga after a string of rape incidents involving young girls.
The first of these rape incidents dates back to March 31 when a seven-year-old girl playing in the streets was abducted, raped, assaulted and left to find her way back home in Vosman, Witbank.
Since then, a number of similar cases involving girls aged between seven and 13 were reported, said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
This prompted a team of detectives to thoroughly analyse the dockets to assess the investigations.
“A preliminary conclusion drawn suggests that police might be facing an investigation involving suspects with a pedophilic disorder as only young girls have been victimised and have been raped within a short space of time,” Mohlala said.
Police have urged parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children.
Mohlala said a team of investigators managed to compile identity kits of the alleged suspects.
“Police therefore request the assistance of the community members to come forward with information which may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. The community is requested to have a closer look at these identity kits and see if they are able to link them to the wanted suspects.”
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga police on the hunt for these suspected paedophiles
A multidisciplinary team of detectives were able to compile identity kits of suspects possibly linked to a series of child rape cases in Witbank.
Image: Supplied
