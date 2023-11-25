“Growing up during the apartheid years, it was inevitable that Mr Landers, like many other students, would be strongly affected by the political situation, which was an ever-present concern, particularly in view of the events of 1976.
Lunga Ngqengelele, a spokesperson for Dirco, told TimesLIVE the circumstances surrounding Landers’ death were still unclear.
Former deputy minister Luwellyn Landers dies
Former deputy international relations minister Luwellyn Landers has died.
The circumstances surrounding his death were still unclear at the time of publication.
On Saturday minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor expressed her profound sadness at Landers's death.
“Landers served as deputy minister of international relations and co-operation between the years 2014 and 2019. He was first elected to parliament in 1994 and served on various parliamentary committees,” Pandor said in a statement.
“On behalf of Mr Landers’ former colleagues in parliament, the staff at Dirco and the diplomatic community at large, I offer my condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Mr Landers.”
Pandor added that Landers had served parliament and the government with diligence.
“Mr Landers’ experience as a lawmaker and a leader in the public service will be sorely missed.”
According to the government website, Landers was deputy minister of international relations and co-operation from May 2014 to May 2019.
Lunga Ngqengelele, a spokesperson for Dirco, told TimesLIVE the circumstances surrounding Landers’ death were still unclear.
