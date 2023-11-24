×

South Africa

350 people displaced after shacks built at disused Pretoria factory catch fire

25 November 2023 - 09:16
A fire ravaged multiple shacks at Koos de la Rey informal settlement in Pretoria North on Thursday, displacing about 350 residents.
Image: Supplied

About 350 residents of an informal settlement in Pretoria North have been displaced after a fire ravaged multiple shacks in the area, emergency workers said on Friday.

Tshwane emergency services department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the cause of the fire is not yet known and is being investigated. 

Rescue workers responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls reporting a fire had broken out at Koos de la Rey informal settlement in Pretoria North at about 3.50pm on Thursday.

Mabaso said personnel arrived on the scene and found multiple shacks illegally built inside and outside a former factory structure on fire.

“The first-arriving unit requested backup and a water tanker, a ladder truck and additional resources were dispatched to help contain and extinguish the blaze,” Mabaso said.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Tshwane District Hospital and released on the same day.

Mabaso said the disaster risk management section activated multiple stakeholders to provide relief to about 350 residents of the settlement.

Gauteng emergency medical services (EMS) provided a bus and a minibus to relocate the displaced residents to a temporary shelter at the Pretoria North community hall.

Mabaso said 220 blankets and 71 mattresses were issued to the affected residents.

“The Gauteng EMS, SA Police Service, Tshwane metro police, Gauteng human settlements and health departments, City of Tshwane human settlements and community and social development services departments, the local police forum, the ward councillor and other community leaders worked together to manage the affect of the incident.”

TimesLIVE

