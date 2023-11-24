×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Unforeseen technical glitches' blamed as UCT staff salaries not paid

By Kim Swartz - 24 November 2023 - 14:57
Staff at UCT did not receive their salaries on Friday. File photo.
Staff at UCT did not receive their salaries on Friday. File photo.
Image: Shelley Christians

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has apologised to staff who were not paid their salaries on Friday due to “what appear to be unforeseen technical glitches”.

Staff were assured the human resources (HR) department was urgently attending to the issue in a memo circulated on Friday.

“While the immediate priority is resolving the issue and ensuring salaries are paid as soon as possible, the HR department will also as a matter of urgency work with the relevant internal and external parties to establish what led to this glitch to avert a recurrence in future,” read the memo.

“UCT apologises for inconvenience caused.”

TimesLIVE

Imatu loses contempt of court case against Tshwane for unpaid salaries

The City of Tshwane has been vindicated by the labour court for failing to pay workers affiliated with the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade ...
News
2 months ago

Good news for NTI workers after months of no salaries

About 1,500 employees of bus company North West Transport Investment (NTI)  have not been paid their salaries for four months as the company ...
News
2 months ago

Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink rejects council worker pay hikes, says ratepayers will suffer

The DA in Tshwane believes any increase in worker salaries will leave it with no choice but to hike municipal rates.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct