×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Oscar Pistorius granted parole, but only after the festive season

By TImesLIVE - 24 November 2023 - 13:53
Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole on January 5 2024. File image
Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole on January 5 2024. File image
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole with effect from January 5 2024, nearly 11 years after he fatally shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours on Valentine's Day.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Pistorius was classified as a first-time offender with a positive support system.

"Parole placement forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour and may include continuation of programmes aimed at reintegration while in the system of community corrections," he said.

"Mr Pistorius will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires."

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Oscar Pistorius parole hearing set for next week, pending 'confirmation'

Oscar Pistorius could soon be a free man as his parole hearing will be heard next week after the convicted murderer completed the minimum required ...
News
6 days ago

Correctional services still figuring out when Oscar Pistorius was eligible for parole

The department of correctional services says it is studying a Constitutional Court order relating to the debate around when convicted murderer Oscar ...
News
1 month ago

Barry Steenkamp, Reeva’s father, dies aged 80

The father of slain model Reeva Steenkamp died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday evening, says a foundation set up to honour his daughter.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct