Former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole with effect from January 5 2024, nearly 11 years after he fatally shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours on Valentine's Day.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Pistorius was classified as a first-time offender with a positive support system.
"Parole placement forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour and may include continuation of programmes aimed at reintegration while in the system of community corrections," he said.
"Mr Pistorius will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires."
This is a developing story
Oscar Pistorius granted parole, but only after the festive season
