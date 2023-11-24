×

South Africa

Joburg EMS recovers second body in Kliprivier search

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 24 November 2023 - 12:33
The search for two people swept away in Olifantsvlei has ended after a second body was recovered. Stock image.
Image: Joburg EMS

Johannesburg’s search and rescue team has concluded their mission after recovering the body of a 21-year-old male who drowned in Kliprivier on Friday morning. 

The emergency management services (EMS) confirmed they were searching for the bodies of an 18-year-old woman, the body of the woman was recovered on Wednesday after the duo was swept away on Saturday in Olifantsvlei. 

The two allegedly went to the river for a cleansing ritual.

ratsatsik@sowetan.co.za

