Johannesburg’s search and rescue team has concluded their mission after recovering the body of a 21-year-old male who drowned in Kliprivier on Friday morning.
The emergency management services (EMS) confirmed they were searching for the bodies of an 18-year-old woman, the body of the woman was recovered on Wednesday after the duo was swept away on Saturday in Olifantsvlei.
The two allegedly went to the river for a cleansing ritual.
Joburg EMS recovers second body in Kliprivier search
Image: Joburg EMS
Johannesburg’s search and rescue team has concluded their mission after recovering the body of a 21-year-old male who drowned in Kliprivier on Friday morning.
The emergency management services (EMS) confirmed they were searching for the bodies of an 18-year-old woman, the body of the woman was recovered on Wednesday after the duo was swept away on Saturday in Olifantsvlei.
The two allegedly went to the river for a cleansing ritual.
ratsatsik@sowetan.co.za
Body of unidentified woman found in Kliprivier
EMS launches search for pair swept away during cleansing ritual
Teen’s body recovered after he slipped and drowned in a stream
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos