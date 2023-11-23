×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | The Hawks brief media on crime investigations and outcomes

By TIMESLIVE - 23 November 2023 - 10:30

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and his management team are briefing the media on Thursday.

The briefing is expected to “outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the second quarter of financial year 2023/2024.”

 

